Financial Analysis: HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) vs. Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Digital Technologies -44.73% -28.52% -22.39% Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Digital Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Iris Energy 0 0 4 1 3.20

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and Iris Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

HIVE Digital Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 69.40%. Iris Energy has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.82%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than Iris Energy.

Volatility and Risk

HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.51, meaning that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iris Energy has a beta of 3.48, meaning that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and Iris Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Digital Technologies $114.46 million 3.12 -$51.21 million ($0.59) -5.17 Iris Energy $75.51 million 27.86 -$171.87 million N/A N/A

HIVE Digital Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Summary

Iris Energy beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.