Financial Perspectives Inc Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.8% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $1,580,776,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after acquiring an additional 433,317 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $140,657,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.8 %

QQQ opened at $491.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $459.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.63. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $491.17.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.