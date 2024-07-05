Fiona Tan Sells 8,036 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $406,943.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fiona Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Thursday, April 4th, Fiona Tan sold 4,884 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $317,606.52.

Wayfair Price Performance

NYSE W opened at $51.49 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $90.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on W. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on W

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Wayfair by 6.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 23,022 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 422.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after buying an additional 413,592 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Wayfair by 100.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 157,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 690.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.