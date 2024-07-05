First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Short Interest Update

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 2.2 %

FFBC opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $24.99.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $248,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,113.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $15,348,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 518,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 499,257 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 17.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,038,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 157,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,625,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,347,000 after purchasing an additional 155,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,939,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,820,000 after purchasing an additional 91,126 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

