First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.29

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and traded as low as $8.81. First Guaranty Bancshares shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 25,706 shares traded.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.32.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 130.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

