First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

FR stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

