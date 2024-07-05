First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading Up 6.6% After Analyst Upgrade

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.6% during trading on Thursday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $258.00 to $285.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. First Solar traded as high as $231.72 and last traded at $231.11. Approximately 3,989,501 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,054,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.73.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.12.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,991,000 after buying an additional 105,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in First Solar by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $472,963,000 after buying an additional 279,719 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in First Solar by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after buying an additional 351,540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in First Solar by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $369,024,000 after buying an additional 211,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $298,123,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
