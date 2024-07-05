First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 1,120 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $125.43 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $173.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.86.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

