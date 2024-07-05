First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 1,917 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.0% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 858,742 shares of company stock worth $735,573,781 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $898.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $828.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $747.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $853.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $918.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

