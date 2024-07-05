First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 181,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 190,669 shares.The stock last traded at $35.79 and had previously closed at $34.62.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $726.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.49.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1772 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCLN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 64.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

