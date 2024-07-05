FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) CEO Tim Hwang Sells 54,329 Shares

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) CEO Tim Hwang sold 54,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $77,147.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,101.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FiscalNote Stock Up 13.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOTE opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.51.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.89 million. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 141.98% and a negative net margin of 48.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on FiscalNote from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on FiscalNote from $0.65 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of FiscalNote

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 54,494 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FiscalNote by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About FiscalNote



FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

