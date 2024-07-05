Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading Up 7.7%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 364,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 933,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FVRR shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

Fiverr International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $877.45 million, a P/E ratio of 104.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.02.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $93.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.45 million. Fiverr International had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 36,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

