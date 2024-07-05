Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 0.2% Higher

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.90. 9,878,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 50,889,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after buying an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after buying an additional 3,522,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,084.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

