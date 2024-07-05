Foresight Group (LON:FSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $518.00

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 518 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 518 ($6.55), with a volume of 98462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 494 ($6.25).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.59) target price on shares of Foresight Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.08) price objective on shares of Foresight Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
Foresight Group Stock Down 0.0 %
Foresight Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from Foresight Group’s previous dividend of $6.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Foresight Group’s payout ratio is presently 10,476.19%.
About Foresight Group
Foresight Group Holdings Limited operates as an infrastructure and private equity manager in the United Kingdom, Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Spain, and Australia. It operates through Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Foresight Capital Management segments. The company involved in the provision of the management of infrastructure assets, private equity investments, and open-ended investment companies for institutional and retail investors.
