FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 31,620 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,620 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUFF. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 783,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 292,671 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth about $22,783,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth about $22,839,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 276,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares in the last quarter.

BUFF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 30,041 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $430.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

