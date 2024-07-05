FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.4% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $96,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,441,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,772,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,621,000 after buying an additional 95,839 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOO stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $507.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,790. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $507.62. The stock has a market cap of $459.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $488.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.17.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

