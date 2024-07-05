FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,527,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.62. 171,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $269.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.86.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

