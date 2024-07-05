FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,181 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,501,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,416,000 after buying an additional 480,518 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,453,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,435. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.59.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

