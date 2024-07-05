FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 719 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cummins by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.39. 38,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.51. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $304.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

