FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,276,087 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

