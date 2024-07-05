FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.03% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $56,168,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 116,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,903. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $215.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $27.60.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

