FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.51. 130,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

