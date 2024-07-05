FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $130,386,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8,968.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,152,000 after purchasing an additional 892,198 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,022,000 after purchasing an additional 805,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,831,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,434,000 after purchasing an additional 306,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.77. 18,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,996. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.06. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

