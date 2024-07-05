FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 237,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,339. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.93 and its 200 day moving average is $148.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

