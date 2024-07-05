FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,779 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $11,257,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 339,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 254,012 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.9% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,151. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

