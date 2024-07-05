FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,502 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.31% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOCT. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 971,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 613,217 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 82,589.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 165,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 165,178 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of IOCT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067. The firm has a market cap of $114.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

