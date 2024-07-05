FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.27. The company had a trading volume of 98,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,413. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $136.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

