FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,208 shares of company stock worth $62,514,142 over the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,027.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of REGN traded up $9.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,033.86. 15,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,128. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $688.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,081.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $995.17 and a 200-day moving average of $955.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.