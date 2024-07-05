FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 151,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 136.0% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.75. 64,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $149.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

