FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. 100,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,002,869. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HST. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.