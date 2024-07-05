FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 335.5% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 425.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 29,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,256. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $51.27 and a 52 week high of $62.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

