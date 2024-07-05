FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.20 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 60,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 94.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS PFEB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.26. 14,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.73 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

