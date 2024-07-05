FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,951 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,105,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,343,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,050,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,097 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.85. 57,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,284. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

