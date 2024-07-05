FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $193,145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 630,264 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after acquiring an additional 414,785 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,119,000 after buying an additional 356,318 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,305,000 after buying an additional 335,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.93. 127,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,383. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day moving average is $78.49. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $87.90.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

