FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FI. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE FI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

