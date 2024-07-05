FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,214 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $55.84. The stock had a trading volume of 73,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,608. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSN. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

