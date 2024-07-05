FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,760 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,545. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

