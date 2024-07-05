FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.28% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,553,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,926,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSPA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.00. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

