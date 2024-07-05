FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,843,905,000 after acquiring an additional 325,550 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,569 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $651,978,000 after acquiring an additional 483,157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,706,000 after acquiring an additional 53,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,815,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $342,312,000 after acquiring an additional 395,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $69.34. The company had a trading volume of 142,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,921. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.08.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

