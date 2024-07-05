FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 394.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580,620 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $44,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Davis Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.03. 434,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,490,920. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

