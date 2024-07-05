FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $203.82. 18,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,355. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $191.97 and a one year high of $234.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,078 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

