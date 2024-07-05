FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFSU. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 995.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000.
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of DFSU traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.15. 10,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,039. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $980.69 million, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $35.19.
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.
