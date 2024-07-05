FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KJUL. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 644,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after buying an additional 58,034 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,043,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 762,708.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 190,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 190,677 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 182,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 70,655.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 169,574 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

KJUL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.51. 41,802 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

