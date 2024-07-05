FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,201 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 3,859,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,929,000 after buying an additional 979,917 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $10,023,000. Asset Management Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,454,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 830.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 82,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 11.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 674,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 70,305 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PNOV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,968 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $738.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

