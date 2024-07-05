FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,078 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,078 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $1,136,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 249,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJUL traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.39. 24,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,713. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

