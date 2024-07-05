FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,486 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 1.1 %
Sterling Infrastructure stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.25. 7,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.68.
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
