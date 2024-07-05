FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,486 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2024

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRLFree Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 1.1 %

Sterling Infrastructure stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.25. 7,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.68.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $440.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.