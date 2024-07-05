FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,601 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after buying an additional 89,139 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 46,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.18. 799,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,941,105. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $272.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

