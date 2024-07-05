FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.88% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 161,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

PJUN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.84. 16,413 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $437.25 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

