FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 980 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,092 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.77. 2,889,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,044,668. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.93 and a 200 day moving average of $200.90.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.