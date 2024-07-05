Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.18

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.18 and last traded at $48.17, with a volume of 7929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.92.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,925,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493,880 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 92.46% of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF worth $829,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

